Shakib announces decision to play in South Africa series after meeting with Nazmul

BCB president Nazmul Hassan said, “We’ had a rather long discussion. He told me that he is interested to play in all formats of cricket beginning from the South Africa series. He told me that the day before yesterday. I told him that take rest today, think with cool head and inform me. He called me yesterday and confirmed that he is interested to play. I gave him more time and told him to come to the board today. Then we hold the meeting today.”

Saying that Shakib is having trouble in decision making, the BCB president also said he wants the speculation centering Shakib to end now.