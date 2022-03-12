Shakib announces decision to play in South Africa series after meeting with Nazmul

Prothom Alo
Earlier BCB granted Shakib a break from all formats of cricket till 30 April. The team left for South Africa without Shakib.
Following today’s meeting at BCB headquarters in Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Shakib said, “I’ve talked with Papon bhai (Nazmul Hassan) the day before yesterday and today. As I’m in (contract of) all formats of cricket, I would be ready to play in all three forms of cricket. The board will decide when I need rest. So I’m available for the South Africa series too.”
BCB president Nazmul Hassan said, “We’ had a rather long discussion. He told me that he is interested to play in all formats of cricket beginning from the South Africa series. He told me that the day before yesterday. I told him that take rest today, think with cool head and inform me. He called me yesterday and confirmed that he is interested to play. I gave him more time and told him to come to the board today. Then we hold the meeting today.”
Saying that Shakib is having trouble in decision making, the BCB president also said he wants the speculation centering Shakib to end now.
Nazmul also said there was no pressure on Shakib and the board welcomes as he wanted to play willingly.
Earlier on 9 March, BCB’s cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus said Shakib would not be available in South Africa as he is not mentally and physically fit to play
He also said the board has decided to rest Shakib until the end of April although the star all-rounder was in the ODI and Test series squads.
Shakib also skipped the Test series in South Africa in 2017 and last two tours to New Zealand. He also skipped a series against Sri Lanka to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL).