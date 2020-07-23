Shahidul Islam to be next Bangladesh ambassador to US

New Age

United News of Bangladesh, Dhaka | Jul 23,2020

M Shahidul Islam, secretary general of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, is likely to be next Bangladesh ambassador to the US.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification on Wednesday saying his service had been placed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for appointing as ambassador for two years on contractual basis from the date of joining.

It was not mentioned in which country he will be posted.

However, a diplomatic source said that he will be made the next Bangladesh ambassador to the US.

His post-retirement leave and other relevant facilities will be suspended to take up his new role.

In August, 2017, the 15th Bimstec ministerial meeting appointed Shahidul Islam as the secretary general of Bimstec for a period of three years.

His tenure as Bimstec secretary general will end in September this year.

Shahidul, a Dhaka University graduate, joined Bangladesh Foreign Service in 1988 through BCS examination.

In his diplomatic career, Shahidul worked in India, Switzerland, US, France and South Korea.