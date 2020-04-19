Seven more coronavirus patients die, 312 test positive in 24hrs: health minister

Seven died of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said today.

The death toll now stands at 91, the minister said.

Three hundred and twelve people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,456 people have so far been infected with the virus, he said in a briefing.

Besides, nine people have recovered in last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 75, the minister added.

The health authorities tested 2,634 samples during the period, he added.

He also informed that the areas which reported new cases recently had people coming from Dhaka and Narayanganj.

He warned of community transmission happening this way.

About Brahmanbaria’s mass gathering, he blamed the local administration for their failure to stop such incident and said it is gravely hazardous for public health.

Yesterday, defying government orders to maintain social distancing and self-isolation, thousands of people gathered at Sarailupazila to attend the namaz-e-janaza of MaulanaZubayer Ahmad Ansari, nayeb-e-amir of Bangladesh KhelafatMajlish.

The assistant superintendent of police of the Sarail-Ashuganj circle and two other police officers of Sarail Police Station in Brahmanbaria have been withdrawn for their failure to handle the incident.

During the briefing, Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of Directorate General of Health Services, said in the last 24 hours the DGHS collected 2,749 samples and of those, 2,634 were tested.

She also said,34 people were released from isolation centres in the last 24 hours.