Second phase municipal polls: Four AL candidates set to be elected uncontested in local govt elections

The elections to 61 municipalities will be held in second phase municipal polls on 16 January. Tuesday was the last day for the candidates to withdraw their nomination papers. After the cancellation and withdrawal of nomination papers, ruling Awami League candidates are set to be elected as mayors in four municipalities.

In Tarab municipality of Rupganj upazila, Narayanganj, AL candidate Hasina Gazi is on the way to be elected uncontested as Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate Abu Sayeed withdrew his candidature on Tuesday.

Hasina Gazi is the wife of Golam Dastagir Gazi, local lawmaker and also jute and textiles minister. The nomination paper of the BNP candidate of the municipality has been cancelled earlier.