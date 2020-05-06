Scenarios and actors in many countries may change: Debapriya Bhattacharya

In proportion of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP), we allocated little to our education and health sectors. So the fragile health sector is of no help. It is visible how much the lower middle class is helpless as there is no social safety for them. A political vacuum has also been revealed in absence of competitive and accountable politics. There is a fear that the country may turn into a surveillance-based and controlled society. The authority of the state may increase further. Besides, a new source and force of power may emerge.

In recent times, we have seen certain strengths in the country. For example, the sincerity and commitment of the chief executive of the state, the efforts of the non-government organisations at the grassroots level, the benefits of increased digital literacy and the spontaneous empathy of the public.

Now the question is, in which direction will Bangladesh move after tackling the internal and global situation? I see four possible scenarios.

Firstly, a system may emerge where the clout of the prevailing powerful people and organisations will be further consolidated. Secondly, Bangladesh will gradually turn into an autocratic state. Thirdly, we may see an everlasting autocratic state. Fourthly, the state may be run on the basis of political unity of the flourishing socio-economic force.