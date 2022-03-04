SANEM study: Inflation rate double than the BBS data

The overall inflation rate in the country is more than double than the calculation conducted by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) has said.

The SANEM said the overall inflation rate in urban areas is now 12.47 per cent, which is 12.10 per cent in rural areas in Bangladesh, reports news agency UNB.

However, the report released by BBS on 16 February said that in the first month of January this year, the inflation rate in the country was 5.86 per cent.