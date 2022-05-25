Samrat sent to jail after surrendering at Dhaka court

Expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat was sent to jail today after he surrendered before a Dhaka court, seeking bail in a corruption case.

The case was filed against Samrat for siphoning around Tk 222 crore and channelling it to casinos in Singapore and Malaysia between 2011 and 2018.

Defence lawyer submitted a petition for providing him with proper treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Special Judge’s Court-6 of Dhaka passed the order after Samrat surrendered before it in compliance with a High Court directive.

The High Court on May 18 cancelled Samrat’s bail and ordered him to surrender before the lower court concerned in seven days in connection with the case.

Following the HC order, Samrat challenged it with the Supreme Court. But the chamber judge on May 23 refused to stay HC bail order.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim, the chamber judge, however, sent the petition to its full bench for hearing on May 30.

Samrat was released on bail on May 11 after spending over two and a half years in jail in four cases after Judge of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 granted him bail to Samrat in the corruption case.