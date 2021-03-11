Salahuddin condemns DFAs’ inactivity

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Salahuddin came down heavily on the leaders of District Football Associations for not holding the much-talked District Football League across the country.

“Forum [an organization of district sports associations] is very active during the election but no one is found after the competition of elections. They even don’t want to hold the football leagues citing different excuses,” said Salahuddin after presiding over the first meeting of the BFF District Football League Committee at the BFF House yesterday.

BFF claims to have disbursed Tk 5 lakh for each of 63 out of 64 DFAs in December, 2019. However, only 13 districts completed their respective leagues before Chattogram and Bogura leagues were suspended due to coronavirus.

At the moment, Nilphamari, Meherpur and Rangpur are conducting leagues while 12 more districts promised to start this month.

“My message is, either do politics or the league. I won’t accept any excuse,” said Salahuddin.

BFF also instructed DFAs, who were unable to hold the league, to provide updates on the matter within 10 days. It also asked them to start the league coordinating with the BFF calendar.

The meeting also decided to audit financial statements of a couple of DFAs while all the associations were requested to submit related documents behind every expenditure.

Salahuddin also told the reporters that FIFA sought justification regarding BFF having a total of 139 delegates.