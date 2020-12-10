Sabbir, Robiul star as Dhaka secure playoff berth

Sabbir Rahman’s fifty and Robiul Islam Robi’s five-wicket-haul helped Beximco Dhaka to secure a playoff berth beating Gemcon Khulna by 20 runs on Thursday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports UNB.

Khulna won the toss and sent Dhaka to bat first who posted 179 for seven in 20 overs. Mohammad Naim hits Shakib Al Hasan for four sixes in the second over of the innings, but the left-hander failed to continue this fiery batting display. He fell prey to Shahidul Islam scoring 36 off 17 balls with five sixes.

In the second wicket stand, Dhaka added 64 runs riding on the bats of Sabbir and Al Amin. Al Amin was doing well but a tremendous catch by Nazmul Islam Apu at the boundary which has sent him back to the dressing room scoring 36 off 25 with four fours and one six.

Mushfiqur Rahim (3) and Yasir Ali (0) failed to settle down in the wicket. While Mushfiqur was removed by Mashrafe relying on a remarkable catch by Shamim Hossain, Yasir was trapped run-out by Mahmudullah Riyad and Zakir Hasan.