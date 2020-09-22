Rotten onions arrive from India

Importers are incurring losses as most of the 925 metric tonnes of onion that came from India through Satkhira’s Bhomra land port in the last three days are rotten, reports UNB.

On Monday, 96MT onion in four trucks entered Bhomra through Ghojadanga land port of India. Earlier, 721MT of Indian onion arrived in 31 trucks on Saturday and 108MT in five trucks came on Sunday.