Rohit Sharma’s unwanted record in IPL

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma created an unwanted record during the encounter against Chennai Super Kings at DY Patil Stadium on Thursday after he was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Mukesh Choudhary.

This was the 14th instance when Rohit got out for a duck, most by any batter. The right-handed batter surpassed Piyush Chawla, Mandeep Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Parthiv Patel who all have 13 ducks to their names.

The MI captain hasn’t really had the greatest of time with the bat in this edition of IPL. He has scores of 41, 10, 3, 26, 28, 6 and 0 in seven matches so far.

Talking about the game, MI’s struggle in this season continued after they suffered yet another defeat , their seventh in seven matches this season.