Rohit says he never wanted to face Steyn

Rohit also lavished praise on current Australia fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood, whom he referred to as being very disciplined with his line and length. India are currently slated to travel Down Under later this year for a Test series and Rohit stated he will have to ‘mentally prepare’ himself for the prospect of coming up against Hazlewood.

“Currently, someone whom I don’t want to face in Test cricket would be Josh Hazlewood because he’s disciplined and does not move away from that length,” Rohit said.

“He does not give you loose balls. I have watched him enough to understand that. I know for a fact that if I have to go to Australia to play a Test, then I have to be mentally prepared to be disciplined while facing Josh.”