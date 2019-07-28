RMG worker beaten to death at work

Police charge baton on the agitated garment workers in Dhaka’s West Hajipara area on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 Focus Bangla

An RMG worker has been beaten to death for allegedly stealing goods from his garment factory in Dhaka.

The incident took place at the factory of Easy Fashion Ltd, located in West Hajipara area around 11am on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Delwar Hossain Sayed, 25.

As the news of Delwar’s death broke out, RMG workers launched a protest on the streets near Hajipara CNG refuelling station, blocking the road and vandalizing cars. The demonstration led to a huge traffic gridlock for three hours.

Speaking to Dhaka Tribune, several protesting workers said Delwar used to work in the cutting section of the factory, located on the seventh floor.

On Wednesday, Delwar was accused of stealing T-shirts, and the factory owner and a driver beat him up. When Delwar became severely wounded, he was taken to the hospital.

DMP Deputy Commissioner (Tejgaon division) Anisur Rahman said on Wednesday night, Delwar stayed back at the factory when all the other workers went home. Around midnight, he threw out some T-shirts from the seventh floor.

The security guard on duty at the time saw that and apprehended Delwar, locking him up in the factory, the DMP official said.

“Later, he was beaten up in the factory. Upon receiving information, police rescued him and took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday morning, where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead,” he added.

Enraged by this incident, Delwar’s co-workers took to the streets in protest. Police intervened and fired several rounds of blank shots to disperse the workers and clear up the road.

During the scuffle, the assistant commissioner of DMP at Tejgaon zone and the OC of Hatirjheel police station were injured.

Delwar’s cousin Md Naim said Delwar was from Kachua, Chandpur, and had been working in Easy Fashion Ltd for almost a year.

“If Delwar was guilty of anything, they should have handed him over to police. But instead, they killed my cousin. We demand justice for Delwar.”

Police have arrested three individuals in connection to this murder, but did not reveal their identities.