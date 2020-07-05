RMG export to US declines by 12.5% in first five months of 2020

Garment exports to the US — Bangladesh’s single largest apparel export destination — has declined by 12.50 percent year on year to 2.32 billion USD between January and May this year, according to the latest US OTEXA data today.

The coronavirus pandemic impacted the export of garments to the US as most of outlets were closed in the US and factories were shut in Bangladesh.

Garment exports from nine out of top 10 supplying countries to the US fell between the same period this year compared to the corresponding period last year.

China’s apparel shipment to the US declined by 43.87 percent year on year to 7.66 billion USD, India by 23.00 percent to 2.79 billion USD, and Mexico by 31.32 percent to 1.26 billion USD during the first five months this year.

Apparel shipment to the USA also declined from Vietnem by 9.45 percent year on year to 5.14 billion USD while Pakistan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Turkey also registered declines in apparels shipment to the US during the same period, compared to the previous year.