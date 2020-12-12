Revenue collection in slow lane

Revenue collection grew by 1.18 per cent year-on-year in the July-November period, reflecting that economic activities have not recovered fully from the shock of the pandemic-led general shutdown.

The overall collection was Tk 85,400 crore, which is Tk 27,500 crore shy of the target during the period. In November, the National Board of Revenue could not post positive growth, as shown from its preliminary data.

The final data on VAT receipts from domestic economic activities for the full month of November was not available. According to the provisional data, revenue receipts declined 7 per cent year-on-year to Tk 17,275 crore last month.

However, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem termed the collection growth positive in view of the pandemic.

From July to November, the collection from import tariffs rose 6 per cent to Tk 27,777 crore. VAT collection declined 5 per cent to Tk 31,690 crore, and income tax receipts rose 4 per cent to Tk 25,930 crore.