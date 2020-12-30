Remembering Syed Muazzem Ali: A diplomat and a freedom fighter

This week marks the first death anniversary of Syed Muazzem Ali, a veteran diplomat and a freedom fighter. Muazzem Ali left a lucrative Pakistan Foreign service assignment in Washington DC in 1971 to protest the Pakistan army’s undeclared war against civilians in East Pakistan and join the independence movement on the side of Bangladesh. He declared his allegiance to the government of Bangladesh. As a founding member of the Bangladesh Mission in Washington DC, he was active in the lobbying process for political support for Bangladesh’s independence movement.

Muazzem Ali had joined the prestigious Pakistan Foreign Service only a couple of years before, and Washington DC was his first diplomatic assignment. As a career foreign service official he had a bright and brilliant future awaiting him had he chosen not to leave the job and risk his career for a fledgling government that was fighting for independence from exile. In doing so, he joined only a handful of foreign service officials of Bangladeshi origin serving abroad to fight a different kind of freedom struggle—that of generating international support to the cause of independence of a people that were being brutally suppressed by a military junta. The journey that Muazzem Ali and his then East Pakistani cohorts were taking had an uncertain and perhaps dangerous end. Yet, they marched on facing adversity and great hardship for themselves and their families. It is one thing to face such adversity when in your own land, but it is completely another when you embark on such a perilous journey in a foreign land. Muazzem Ali faced the adversity with courage and determination.

Syed Muazzem Ali was not looking for special rewards or recognition for himself as he went through his struggle with his young family in Washington DC bereft of a steady income. But he marched ahead with his mission along with few other Bengali expatriates and worked with them to lobby Congress and the media in Washington DC and other parts of US to garner support for our independence, which would come a few months later.

Muazzem Ali continued to work in Washington DC after liberation of Bangladesh, but this time under the flag of his motherland and newly found country of Bangladesh. An indefatigable worker, Muazzem did not reap any special reward jumping his ranks. He received his rewards slowly but surely in his career in Bangladesh’s diplomatic service and served his dear country in various positions starting from second secretary in Washington through counsellor in UN Mission in New York early in his career and later as ambassador in three countries—Bhutan, Iran and France. He eventually rose to the pinnacle as foreign secretary. Ali was also Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the UNESCO where he tabled a draft resolution on behalf of Bangladesh for the proclamation of February 21 as the International Mother Language Day.

Muazzem, who was my friend and batchmate (I had joined the Civil Service of Pakistan the same year), had told me his desire to live the rest of his retired life dividing his time between his home country and the US where his two sons worked. After retirement he had taken to writing for newspapers and he wrote well. After all, he had the genes from his father and uncles—one of whom was the great Syed Mujtaba Ali. His eldest brother, Syed Mohammed Ali, was a journalist of international repute and the founding editor of The Daily Star.

But his past reputation as a successful ambassador would not keep him out of the diplomatic orbit for long. He was recalled to service in 2014 and was given one of the most responsible tasks—to represent Bangladesh as our High Commissioner to India. During the five plus years that Muazzem Ali worked as High Commissioner, a number of landmark agreements were signed between India and Bangladesh. Most significant of these were a comprehensive framework on cooperation for development between the two countries, and a timetable for implementation of the long pending land boundary agreement of 1974 that involved the exchange of enclaves between the countries. It is in his tenure that Prime Minister Modi visited Bangladesh for the first time. His momentous work in promoting deeper understanding and cooperation between the two countries was honoured by India when he was awarded posthumously the title of Padma Bhushan—the highest award received by a Bangladeshi.

All his life Syed Muazzem Ali had worked hard, with modesty, and being respectful of others, especially those who worked for him. It is his ability to work across the aisle to befriend people and solve problems through negotiation that earned him his place not only in government, but also among his friends. His death was sudden and unexpected. But he led an exemplary life and left a multitude of admirers and well-wishers wherever he had worked. May his soul live in eternal peace.

Ziauddin Choudhury is a former member of the Civil Service of Pakistan, and a retired staff member of the World Bank.