Regent Hospital owner’s father dies with Covid-19

Father of Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim, whose Regent Hospital issued several thousand fake Covid-19 test reports, died last night from coronavirus infection.

Three top officials of Universal Medical College Hospital where Shahed’s father Sirajul Karim was undergoing treatment confirmed the matter to The Daily Star this morning, wishing to not be named.

They said Shahed’s father Sirajul breathed his last at 9:15pm in the hospital’s intensive care unit last night. He was admitted to the hospital on July 4 when he was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection.

The hospital authorities said they informed Shahed’s wife over phone about Sirajul’s death but no relatives showed up except the two nominees who took the body away.

Earlier, the hospital authorities filed a general diary (GD) with Tejgaon Police Station as Sirajul was alone in the hospital when his condition was critical.