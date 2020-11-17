Reactor pressure vessel, steam generator delivered to Rooppur NPP Construction site

Main equipment of the reactor compartment of Unit 1 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, the country’s first nuclear power plant, were delivered to the construction site of the plant, reports news agency UNB.

On 10 November, a special barge delivered reactor pressure vessel for VVER-1200 and a steam generator to the nuclear power plant construction site, said a press release of Rosatom, the construction company.

Earlier, on 20 October, the equipment arrived on the cargo vessel called “Daisy” at Mongla port, where it was reloaded onto a river barge.