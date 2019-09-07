Raushan calls JPPP meeting tomorrow

Two days after she was declared chairperson of Jatiya Party, Raushan Ershad has convened a meeting of the party’s parliamentary Party (JPPP) tomorrow.

The meeting will be held at Raushan’s Parliament office at 1:00pm tomorrow, Foysal Chishty, a presidium member of JP, told The Daily Star.

In the meeting, the deputy leader of the opposition is likely to selected, party insiders said.

On Tuesday, GM Quader sent a letter to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury requesting her to make him leader of the opposition.

On the following day, Raushan sent another letter to the speaker urging her not to accept Quader’s letter.

The rift between her and GM Quader over the party leadership and post of Leader of the Opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad deepens after Raushan was declared JP chairperson on Thursday.

After the announcement, GM Quader said that actions will be taken against those who were involved in the process.

Meanwhile, GM Quader at a press conference at his Banani office today announced that the Jatiya Party Central Council will be held on November 30 in the capital.