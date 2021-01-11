Quader Mirza warns of polls violence

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader’s younger brother Abdul Quader Mirza yesterday said officials of the administration, law enforcement agencies, and election commission would face dire consequences if the municipal election in Noakhali gets marred by irregularities.

“If anyone dies or gets injured or a house is set on fire on polling day, the DC [deputy commissioner], the SP [superintendent of police] and the returning officer will not be spared,” he said.

Urging magistrates to act impartially, he said, “Fair election is possible if the magistrates want. If anyone involved with election management commits irregularities, they will face dire consequences.”

Mirza, the mayor of Basurhat municipality in Noakhali, said these at a campaign rally at Rupali Chattar. He is contesting the municipality polls, slated for January 16, with an AL ticket.

He has stirred up a debate in the country’s political circles with some of his recent remarks.

If irregularities happen in a polling station, voting will have to be suspended there immediately, he said, adding, “I will not object if I am defeated in the election. But elections must be held in a fair manner.”

He said the DC of Noakhali was biased towards a vested quarter.

He then named several local AL leaders, saying that they have brought firearms in Noakhali to cause violence during the election.

Surprisingly, Mirza yesterday praised his elder brother Obaidul Quader, saying he should be credited for developing the area.

“There is no place in Basurhat, Kabirhat and Companyganj where Obaidul Quader had not undertaken development activities,” he said.

Over the last few days, Mirza on several occasions said if elections were held in a free and fair manner, all AL MPs in Noakhali region, except those from three or four constituencies, “would not have found ways to flee”.

Unveiling his election manifesto on December 31 last year, he alleged that some local lawmakers and AL leaders were corrupt, manipulated tenders and got involved in recruitment scams.

The remarks put the AL top brass in an awkward position.