Qcoom, Foster provides incomplete refund list

E-commerce platform Qcoom and payment gateway Foster Corporation jointly submitted a list at the commerce ministry today detailing a portion of customers who were owed Tk 59.05 crore in refunds.

The duo sought time to provide the comprehensive list of customers who were not delivered products against advance payments, which were stuck with the payment gateway.

“We have given one more week until next Sunday,” said AHM Shafiquzzman, chief of Digital Commerce Cell, which was formed in February last year to oversee the sector following rising complaints.

The ministry on December 28 sought a complete list by January 10 as it looks to ensure that the refunds were provided.

A total of Tk 394 crore has remained stuck at payment gateways since July 2021 when the government stipulated that the platforms would get payments only after customers confirmed having been delivered their products.

Officials earlier said of the amount, Tk 166 crore was owed to Qcoom customers.

In yesterday’s documents, Qcoom and Foster showed 6,721 orders placed by customers.

Shafiquzzaman, also an additional secretary to the commerce ministry, said they would be able to provide the refunds soon.

“The central bank is scheduled to take the steps,” he said.

Abul Kalam Azad, a lawyer for Qcoom, said his client lacked human resources.

Many consumers paid with cheques and credit cards, posing some procedural challenges in preparing the full list, he said.

“We could not prepare the full list…Gradually we will make the full list and submit to the commerce ministry,” he said.

Md Al-Beruni, senior manager of Foster Corporation, said whether a full list can be provided hinges on Qcoom.

As soon as Qcoom makes the full list, Foster will provide details accordingly, he said.