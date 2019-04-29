Pro-AL panel sweeps DU dean election

Pro-Awami League “blue panel” swept the dean election at Dhaka University, winning nine posts out of 10 in polls held today.

BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami-backed “white panel” bagged one seat, our Dhaka University correspondent reports from the spot quoting highly-placed sources.

Voting took place at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban from 9:00am to 1:00pm for eight posts. Two other seats saw the “blue panel” elected uncontested winner.

The “blue panel” winners are Dr Abu Md Delowar Hossain in arts faculty, Dr Tofail Ahmed Chowdhury in science faculty, Dr Shibli Rubaiyatul Islam in business studies, Dr Sadeka Halim in social science faculty, Dr Md Imdadul Haque in Biology, Dr SM Abdur Rahman in pharmacy, Prof Nisar Hossain in fine arts, Dr ASM Maksud Kamal in environmental science, and Prof Dr Md Rahmat Ullah in law.

BNP-Jamaat panel’s Dr Md Hasanuzzaman bagged the engineering and technology faculty.

Dr ASM Maksud Kamal has given out a speech on the “blue panel’s” victory, pledging regulation of education standard, ensuring environment for standard education, and an internationally-standard university.