President calls for national unity to achieve prosperity

He makes the call while delivering his speech on the first day of the maiden session of 11th parliament

President Md Abdul Hamid on Wednesday called for forging national unity of all on basic issues, saying peace and prosperity cannot take a permanent shape without it.

“I call for taking united efforts to build a unity of all irrespective of political affiliations, classes and professions on basic issues, including continuation of democracy, the rule of law and continued socioeconomic development,” he said, reports UNB.

He also urged all the MPs from both the treasury and opposition benches to play an appropriate and effective role in fulfilling the expectations of the people.

He said: “The parliament is the centrepiece of people’s hopes and aspirations. Alongside the ruling party, the opposition parties will have to play a constructive role in strengthening transparency, accountability, tolerance, human rights and rule of law and successfully implementing the nation’s dreams and aspirations to march forward.”

The president was delivering his speech on the first day of the maiden session of 11th parliament in the evening. Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present at the House, with newly-elected Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair during the speech.

Though Leader of the Opposition HM Ershad was absent as he is now receiving treatment abroad, Deputy Leader of the Opposition GM Qauder was present.

In his speech, Hamid highlighted achievements of the government in different sectors, including the economy, trade and commerce, agriculture, power, foreign affairs, tourism, education, health, women and children development, rural development, expatriates’ welfare, science and technology, information and communication technology, and public administration.

He said Bangladesh will celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2020 and the golden jubilee of the independence in 2021 as a middle-income country. “The nation’s expectation is that Bangladesh will emerge as the developed country by 2041.”

Expressing his optimism, he said: “We will be able to establish a welfare state by achieving the desired goals through upholding human rights, establishing good governance and social justice, institutionalising democracy and ensuring direct involvement of people in every sphere of society.”