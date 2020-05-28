Power Grid Company’s EPS up 11.5pc in nine months

Power Grid Company of Bangladesh’s earnings per share (EPS) rose 11.5 per cent year-on-year in nine months for July, 2019 to March, 2020.

The board of directors of the company in a virtual meeting through digital platform on Tuesday approved among others, the un-audited financial statements of the company for the third quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

As per the disclosure, the company’s earnings per share stood at Tk 4.18 for July, 2019 to March, 2020 as against Tk 3.75 for July, 2018 to March 2019.

The net asset value (NAV) per share stood at Tk 106.21 as on March 31, 2020 which was Tk 85.46 in the same period last year.

The net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) was Tk 11.42 for July, 2019 to March, 2020 as against Tk 7.74 for same period a year ago.

Listed in 2006, each share of the company closed at Tk 40.40 on March 25, on the Dhaka Stock Exchange, the last trading session before government holiday started.

Its share traded between Tk 36.10 and Tk 68 in the last one year.

The company disbursed 20 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2019.

The company’s paid-up capital is 7.12 billion, authorised capital is Tk 100 billion and the total number of securities is 712.72 million.

Bangladesh Power Development Board owns 84.64 per cent stake in the company while institutional investors 12.25 per cent, foreign investors 0.16 per cent and general public only 2.95 per cent as on February 29, 2020, the DSE data showed.

