‘Positive politics necessary to eliminate crossfire, corruption’

He said positive politics help make people aware of their rights and their problems. “We must work positively and tackle the current national crisis. There’s no alternative to positive politics. We won’t be able to achieve anything with negative activities.”

Kamal, also a noted jurist, urged people to come forward to resolve the country’s problems and take it forward as its owners instead of getting disappointed. “The people of this country never get disappointed. We’ve to work together to get rid of the situation, no matter how terrible it is.”

“We must protect our independence, democracy and ensure good governance. We also have to upgrade our education system and create an atmosphere so that people can contribute to the country’s development,” he observed.

Stating that coronavirus has devasted the country’s economy, the Gonoforum chief said people should play their due role from their respective positions to revive the economy. “The government should also extend necessary support to people in this regard.”