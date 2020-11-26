Police dope test a wake-up call

In addition, the manner in which the 466 accused drug dealers were gunned down in a special operation in 2018 proves how fragile the situation is for drug trafficking in Bangladesh. In this context, we can recall that the speed of trial in drug cases is relatively slow. Every month 5,000 to 8,000 new drug cases are being placed before the court. It does not seem any major change can be made in the anti-drug campaign with a mobile court. In such a situation, the country’s law enforcement agencies, educational institutions and government offices should be closely monitored.

It proves that measures like extrajudicial killings, hasty trials by mobile court are not freeing us from the curse of drugs. The government must be regularly involved in all-out anti-drug operations. Doing it periodically or on an ad hoc basis would be suicidal.

Policy makers must take appropriate action on how the police department can immediately expand the dope test system. The action against those proven guilty should be stopped by any means.