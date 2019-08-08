PM returns home

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina returned home on Thursday morning from London, wrapping up her official visit to the United Kingdom.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:45am.

Hasina left Heathrow International Airport in London at 6:55pm (London time) on Wednesday. Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem saw the Prime Minister off at the airport.

Hasina went to London on 19 July.

During her stay in the UK, she joined the Bangladeshi envoys’ conference on July 20.

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland QC and Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon separately called on her in London.

On 22 July, the prime minister underwent a successful surgery in her left eye at a London hospital.