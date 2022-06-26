‘Padma Bridge to create many domestic, global trade opportunities’

The Padma Bridge will create many domestic and international trade opportunities, especially in the South Asia, and fuel the GDP growth of the country, said Md Jashim Uddin, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

It is expected that Padma Bridge will add 1.5 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and change the lives of more than 3 crore people, Jashim Uddin said.

Several development projects have been taken centring the Padma Bridge, he said.

The completion of all these projects along with the bridge will lead to extensive development of the country’s infrastructure sector, he added.

The bridge will help the country’s southwest region—which is lagging in technology and industry—to catch up with other parts of the country and it will boost regional trade also, Jashim Uddin said.

“The Bridge will make a significant contribution to agriculture as well as industry and communication in the southwest side of our country.” Education and healthcare systems of the region will also be developed, which will uplift the socio-economic condition and living standards of the southwestern people, he said.

The Padma Bridge, which will connect the southwestern part of the country with the capital, will bring a revolutionary change in the agriculture sector in Khulna region and it would reduce transportation cost and save time, people concerned hope.