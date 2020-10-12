Padma bridge: Time and cost both increasing

So far 32 spans have been placed on the pillars and 4.80km of the bridge is visible. The remaining 9 spans will all be placed at the Mawa end of the bridge.

Once all the spans are attached to the pillars, the railway line will have be set up. The road will also have to be completed for vehicular movement. Only then will the bridge be ready for use.

Sources associated with the implementation of the Padma Bridge project said that the contractors are not accepting liability for the delay in completion of the work. They say that the work has been delayed because of the change in design related to piling of 22 pillars, delay in river training, river erosion and strong current. The government has accepted their claims. So it is the government that bears the entire responsibility for the added time.

The government is having to bear the losses caused by price escalation of goods due to the delay. Bangladesh will also have to bear the expenses for the workforce being used by the contractors in this extended time. The contracting company is even demanding costs for the use of construction equipment. In all, both time and costs on the bridge have escalated.