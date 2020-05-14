Over a thousand infected by Covid-19, 14 die in 24 hours

Fourteen people have died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 283, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, during a briefing.

1,041 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of infected has reached 18,863.

A total of 7,392 samples were tested in 41 labs across the country since yesterday, Dr Nasima said.

A total of 201 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, she added.

Among the deceased, 11 were male and three female, Dr Nasima said, adding that one of them was between 21-30 years old, one was 31-40, five between 41-50, five within 51-60 and the remaining two within 71-80 years old.

Nine of the deceased were from Dhaka, the DGHS official also revealed.