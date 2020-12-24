Our relations with AL historic: Indian envoy

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami on Wednesday termed their relations with the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) “historic”, reports UNB.
He made the remarks during his discussion with the senior AL leaders.
The high commissioner visited AL party office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city on Wednesday morning.
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader welcomed the Indian envoy.
Senior AL leaders including presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury, lieutenant colonel (retd) Faruk Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanok, joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, information minister Hasan Mahmud, AFM Bahauddin Nasim and office security Biplab Barua, among others, were present.