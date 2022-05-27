Our movement has kicked off with JCD demo: BNP

The BNP today said that its movement on the streets has been kicked off with the movement of its student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD).

BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain made this statement while addressing a rally organized by party’s Dhaka north and south city units in front of the Jatiya Press Club, protesting the attacks on JCD leaders and activists on the Dhaka University campus.

He said the JCD has launched a street movement for the restoration of democracy through their protest programmes at DU.

“We would like to say that the leaders and workers of Chhatra Dal are the children of the people of this country. Their parents are also getting ready to resist you. All those are involved with BNP and all of its associate bodies are brothers or guardians of Chhatra Dal. So, no one of these guardians will remain sit idle,” he said.

The BNP leader said all the democratic forces and patriots will get united to make the ongoing movement a success.

“Those who [AL leaders] are letting loose their student leaders and workers [BCL] and providing them with arms, sticks, and support to attack Chhatra Dal on Dhaka University campus should think of their consequences,” he said.

He demanded to arrest the attackers immediately and to bring them in the book.

“Chhatra League activists killed Bishwajit, Abrar, and many others. The unelected government is patronising them,” he alleged.

The BNP leader alleged that the Awami League government has been indulging in criminal activities as it has become isolated internationally.

Mosharraf urged the government to quit power immediately by dissolving parliament and handing over power to a non-party neutral government to avoid the consequences of the ruling party leaders like that of Sri Lanka and to create proper atmosphere for holding a credible election.