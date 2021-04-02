Online seminar: Tea industry: Challenges and solutions in S Asia during pandemic

Finding a rather interesting question in the chatbox about comparing coffee with tea, moderator asked Rudra Chatterjee is tea can offer variants like coffee and is it possible to convert a coffee drinker to tea.

Rudra Chatterjee mentioned that he is both a coffee and tea drinker. And there is no reason why someone can’t love both. “There is no conflict between these two beverages. Just because you drink one doesn’t mean you can’t drink the other. Tea has actually a lot of variants. Going back in history before frappuccinos and lattes, there were green tea, cold tea, and black tea including hundred more varieties of tea. Even latte is kind of a milk tea which the kind of tea we drink in India. Every region of India and even in Sri Lanka, people drink tea in different way.”

Auctioning of tea has been going on for past quite a decade. Because of the pandemic, online tea auctions are taking place in Sri Lanka. For this case, the moderator wanted Dilhan Fernando’s opinion on how this impacted the tea industry.

The Sri Lankan panelist said that this method has been quite successful for them. “They say that if there’s no change, you stagnate and eventually you die,” he stated. He also mentioned that even though this method was a success, there is a still long way to go.

On the topic of supply and demand of tea, the moderator asked The Indian panelist Rudra Chatterjee how it would be possible to fulfill the demand of tea without increasing cultivation land.

“I wish that was a challenge”, stated Rudra Chatterjee. “Over the years in India, there has been deforestation of illegal tree plantation, where tea has been planted. And during this of time, tea lands got doubled. Demand can increase but it can’t exponentially increase. Same as the case of supply.” He also showed concern towards the climate change and mentioned that because of the climate change, some tea plantations needs to be converted to forests.

As South Asia lacks the technology to test the quality of tea which is sent mostly abroad, the moderator wanted to know the view of the panelists on this topic. Both of them agreed on the subject that this region lacks the technology to do the standard testing of tea and they both mentioned that the process must be simplified.

Tea industry without a doubt, plays a vital role in south Asian economy. During these dire times, regional entrepreneurs of south Asia must gather and bring forth ideas and solutions in order to keep this industry standing on its feet.