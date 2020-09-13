Onion price may soar again

The prices of onion are likely to increase in the country again as a fallout of its price hike in India.

Local traders said the onion prices are set to go up as they have to purchase the bulb at higher rates.

Mobarak Hossain, an importer through Hili port, said one tonne of Indian onion cost USD150-250 till Wednesday but now the Indian traders re-fixed the rate at $300-420 from Thursday.

As a result, Indian onion is being sold at Tk 37-38 per kg in Bangladesh.

Indian traders said supply crunch has forced them to raise the prices.

Sonu Majumdar, an Indian trader, said onion production suffered a setback in recent floods in India. “We’ve to wait for two months to recoup the losses. The price of onion in India is also high,” he said.