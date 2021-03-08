Noakhali politics: Quader Mirza out to become brother’s successor

There has been a discussion in Noakhali, especially in the Companiganj and Kabirhat area, that Obaidul Quader is going to be the next president of the country. In that case, his constituency, Noakhali-5, (Kabirhat-Companiganj) will be vacant.

Who will be nominated from the party in this constituency? Who will be the successor of Obaidul Quader, his brother, wife or anyone else? In fear of conspiracy within his family or from outside, Abdul Quader Mirza has become proactive to hold his position.

Abdul Quader Mirza is the younger brother of Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader. He is also the newly-elected mayor of Basurhat municipality.

About two and a half months ago, he made allegations of discrepancies including tender manipulation, extortion, and recruitment business against several Awami League leaders including two MPs from Noakhali and Feni who are known to be very close to his brother Obaidul Quader. He also made allegations against Obaidul Quader’s wife. He even accused Obaidul Quader of “patronizing anti-politics in the area”.