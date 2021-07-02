‘No shortage of sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Azha’

Prothom Alo
The ministry report said bringing cattle from neighbouring countries is being discouraged since domestic animal will meet the demand for sacrificial animals. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was ordered to be strict against bringing cows and buffaloes across the borders.
Fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim told Prothom Alo, “Taking a lesson from last year, we have kept more cattle ready and made special arrangements for their transportation. We expect local animals will meet the demand this year.”
People concerned said a big portion of about 1.4 million (14 lakh) cows that farmers rear are for the Eid-ul-Azha market. But the demand was low last year due to coronavirus and floods. Prices were low at the beginning, but spiked at the end because of less animals and more buyers.
Traders and farm owners said last year those who sold sacrificial animal early incurred losses. Those who sold cattle a day before Eid bagged profits. A major portion of those who didn’t sell cattle last year due to low prices have been rearing their cattle for a year, resulting in rise in their investment. If they can’t sell cattle this year they may face big losses.
Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation chairman and economist Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad told Prothom Alo cattle rearing makes the largest investment in Bangladesh’s rural economy after rice and fisheries. Initiatives will have to be taken giving highest importance to transportation and sale of cattle so that cattle farmers get a good price, he added.
People however are worried over the price of sacrificial animals. Last year, many families had to bear additional expenses for sacrificial animals. Hannan Sarkar from the capital’s Shewrapara said, “Last year, I couldn’t buy a cow at the last moment. Later, we bought a goat at double price.” He said beef is sold Tk 600 a kg at the market now. The price hasn’t dropped since Eid-ul-Fitr. So it’s necessary to assess whether the supply of cattle is enough or not, he added.
There will be 2,400 cattle markets across the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. And there will be 23 temporary markets and one permanent market will in the Dhaka city corporations.
The livestock ministry’s report said setting up of small markets would be encouraged in open spaces to avoid crowds in the formal cattle markets. Separate arrangement has been made to sell the cattle online.
The fisheries and livestock ministry held a meeting with other government agencies concerned on Sunday and Monday to discuss various issues including transportation of sacrificial animals to cattle markets, maintaining social distancing amid coronavirus and separate arrangement for animal treatment.
The fisheries and livestock ministry were also holding talks with the railway authorities and the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority to operate special trains and arrange ferry services for trucks carrying cattle.
According to the ministry sources, 1,200 veterinary teams, including 25 teams in Dhaka, would work at the cattle market to stop the use of steroids on animal. Officials said deputy secretary has been tasked with monitoring the markets and the veterinary teams’ activities.
Meanwhile, the DLS said 12,340 regular butchers and 10,180 seasonal butchers have been trained to slaughter animals properly.
Bangladesh Dairy Farmers’ Association general secretary Shah Imran told Prothom Alo online sale of cattle will have to be encouraged to avoid crowds at markets. Like the capital, more initiatives are necessary in the other districts to increase online sale of cattle and delivery of the processed meat at the customers’ doorsteps, he added.
