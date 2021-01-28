No BNP, Jamaat councilor candidate won in Chattogram City Corporation election

None of the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami supported councilor candidates won in any of the 41 general and 14 reserved wards in yesterday’s Chattogram City Corporation election.

All 55 winning candidates in councilor posts are from AL and rebel candidates, as per the results of yesterday’s CCC election which was held amid widespread irregularities, violence and intimidation.

In 2015 CCC polls, nine BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami backed councilor candidates had won.

Out of 55 general and reserved seats, Ward No. 18 was won unopposed. Besides, election was not held in Ward No. 31 due to the death of a candidate, Election Commission sources said.