No Bangladeshi migrated to India after independence: BNP

Observing that a deep-rooted conspiracy is on to endanger the country through the publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said no Bangladeshi migrated to India after the 1971 Liberation War, reports UNB.

“After the publication of the NRC, ministers and politicians of our neighbouring friendly country are threatening to send infiltrators back to Bangladesh,” he said.

Speaking at a human-chain programme, the BNP leader further said, “We would like to clearly say no Bangladeshi migrated to India after our independence. A deep-rooted conspiracy is being hatched to jeopardise the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh.”

He came up with the comments while speaking at a human-chain programme organised by BNP in front of the Jatiya Press Club, demanding its chairperson Khaleda Zia’s release from jail.

BNP standing committee member Moudud Ahmed, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Nazrul Islam Khan, among others, addressed the programme participated by several hundred leaders and activists of the party.

Fakhrul accused the government of sacrificing the country’s interests by adopting a submissive foreign policy.

“They (govt) are unable to resolve the Rohingya crisis as they lack legitimacy and courage,” he observed.

The BNP secretary general also said the government could not send back even a single Rohingya to their country of origin over the last two years due to its knee-jerk foreign policy.

On 31 August, the final NRC was made public excluding the names of more than 1.9 million applicants, mostly Bangla-speaking people, as they failed to prove that they had come to India before 24 March, 1971, just before Bangladesh’s Liberation War began.

After the NRC publication, India’s ruling party leaders and ministers are saying that they will ask Bangladesh to “take back its citizens illegally entered India.”