Nixon Chowdhury made Jubo League presidium member

The much talked about MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon Chowdhury has been presidium member of Juba League, a youth front of ruling Awami League.

He won the election in 2014 and 2018 by defeating the Awami League candidate, and became member of parliament as an independent candidate.

Earlier, he had no post in the party.

“I thank and express gratitude to prime minister and Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina and Jubo League president Fazle Shams,” writes Nixon Chowdhury in his verified Facebook page.