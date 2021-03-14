NID flaw: They are ‘dead’ despite being alive

Certain Bajlur Rahman, who went to correct his name to the office of the upazila election officer, found he had reportedly died a few years back and his name had been dropped from the server of the national information centre.

According to the academic certificate, his name is Md Bajlur Rahman, a resident from Krishnanagar village in Jhikargacha municipality in Jashore.

However, his name is Bajlur Rahman according to his national identity card (NID). He went to the local information centre to add ‘Md’ in his name.

However, there was no information about him in the server of the national information centre.

He works as an assistant teacher of science in Saint Louis Secondary School. He is about to retire by the end of this year. He does not know how he appeared as ‘dead’ in the voter list.

Just as Bajlur Rahman, farmer Abdul Jalil and housewife Marjina Begum from the same upazila also appeared as dead in the voter list. They all have recently appealed to the upazila election officer to add their names.