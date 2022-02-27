New EC will fulfill people’s expectations: AL

The ruling Awami League (AL) leaders have expressed their optimism that the newly formed election commission will be able to fulfill the expectations of the people.

The leaders also assured of extending all-out support to the new EC in holding free, fair and participatory elections.

President M Abdul Hamid today formed election commission (EC) with former senior secretary Kazi Habibul Awal as the new chief election commissioner (CEC).

The president also appointed a former judge, two former civil servants and a retired military officer as election commissioners (ECs).

The four ECs are former district and sessions Judge Begum Rashida Sultana, Brigadier General (Retd) Ahsan Habib Khan and former senior secretaries Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman.