Neglected health policy and the state of healthcare

The 14th section of the policy talked about ensuring coordination of different ministries and departments of public health and medical care and private sectors. This suggests the health policy recognises that public health and medical care, that is clinical track, is different. But it is unfortunate that many high-ups of the health department do not realise this these days. Maybe, that’s why in all these years we did not see any different track for public health, though the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to look into this.

The matters discussed in the principles and challenges section are still relevant even after a decade. In fact, those are highly pertinent at this point of time.

Noninfectious diseases, outbreak of new diseases and revisitation of old diseases, climate change, urban health, development and management of human resources, health research, epidemiological monitoring have been discussed in brief. The first point of the plan of action part may be mentioned. It said a national health council, headed by the head of the government, would be formed. This council would be comprised of concerned ministries, private stakeholders and relevant experts. The council would give directives to implement the health policy. After a decade of the composition of that health policy, in the wake of the pandemic, the question is – where is that national health council?

Truly, Bangladesh’s National Health Policy is a progressive policy and includes necessary issues, but the context and process of its implementation is seriously faulty. That’s why it is pertinent to inquire into the shortcomings.