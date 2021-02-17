Narail court issues arrest warrants against Khaleda, Gayeshwar

A court in Narail has issued arrest warrants against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy in two separate defamation cases.

Narail Judicial Magistrate Amatul Morsheda issued the warrant this afternoon as the accused did not appear on the scheduled date of the case today (Wednesday), our Bagerhat correspondent reports.

The court passed the order in the two cases filed by Sheikh Ashiq Billah in 2015 over comments against the number of Liberation War martyrs and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

According to the case statement, Khaleda, the former prime minister, made the remarks while delivering her speech as the chief guest at a crowd in Dhaka on December 21, 2015.

On the other hand, Gayeshwar made the comments at a party meeting on December 25, 2015.