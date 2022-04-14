Naeem drives unstoppable Legends

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza’s Legends of Rupganj continued their winning run by picking up their sixth consecutive victory with an 83-run win over Brothers Union in yesterday’s Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Rupganj’s Naeem Islam, who was in charge of the side before Mashrafe took over, has been the most consistent performer in the league with the bat and is currently the second-highest run-getter with 669 runs at an average of 83.6, only bettered by Anamul Haque Bijoy.

Struggling at 58 for 5, Naeem starred with the bat again with a fighting 45 as he strung together an 81-run stand with Shabbir Rahman, who struck 46 off 50 deliveries. Brothers’ pacer Ifran Hossain scalped a four-wicket haul as Rupganj were eventually bowled out for 168 in 44.1 overs. However, Naeem and Chirag Jani made short work of Brothers, with the former finishing with four for 22 and the latter picking up three wickets. Brothers were bundled out for just 85 runs.

Meanwhile, in a rain-curtailed match between Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity and Shinepukur Cricket Club at BKSP, the latter won by four wickets. Alauddin Babu and Ripon Mondol picked up four and two wickets respectively to restrict Khelaghar to 216 for eight in 33 overs. Avishek Mitra’s 56-ball 62 and Tahjibul Isam’s 25-ball 40 helped Shinepukur to their fourth win.