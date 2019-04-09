Mustafizur makes mark in DPL return

Shinepukur’s Mustafizur Rahman bowls during their DPL match against Gazi Group in Mirpur Monday Dhaka Tribune/Md Manik

The Bangladesh paceman dismissed opener Waliul Karim (nought), No 3 batsman Imrul Kayes (five) and opening batter Mahedi Hasan (13) in quick succession, but Gazi Group held their nerve and sealed victory

Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman might have been missing from the Dhaka Premier League for five years, and four seasons, for different reasons but going by his performance Monday for Shinepukur Cricket Club against Gazi Group Cricketers at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, it seemed like he was never gone.

Gazi Group eventually won the game by 21 runs in accordance with the Duckworth/Lewis method but not before some hiccups initiated by Mustafizur.

Mustafizur finished with bowling figure of 3/23 in 6.5 overs, including a maiden.

