Murad’s remarks: BNP seeks govt explanation

BNP has sought explanation from the government regarding its stance on State Minister of Information Murad Hasan’s “derogatory” comments on party chairperson Khaleda Zia and her family members.

“Honourable Prime Minister, you have to make it clear whether it is true or false… We want to know what is your stance on this statement? You (PM) have to answer,” Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the party, said while addressing a discussion at Dhaka’s Institution of Engineers.

The BNP leader said, “Dr Murad has said whatever he did, he did following instructions of the Prime Minister and she knows everything. This is dangerous.”

Claiming that Murad was once a Chhatra Dal leader, Fakhrul said, “It is very unfortunate that he (Murad) was involved in Chhatra Dal politics. He was publicity affairs secretary of Mymensingh Medical College unit. Later he joined Chhatra League. Shame on him.”

During an interview, posted on social media recently, the state minister made some comments on BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his daughter Zaima Rahman.