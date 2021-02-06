‘MP’s men’ attack health secy’s village home

Miscreants attacked health secretary Abdul Mannan’s village home at Katiadi upazila in Kishoreganj.
Some locals, allegedly Awami League men, carried out the attack on Saturday afternoon, leaving assistant commissioner (land) Ashraful Alam injured.
Family members of the secretary alleged that supporters of local lawmaker Nur Mohammad launched the attack centering a feud over establishing a community clinic in the area.
Witnesses and local sources said both Abdul Mannan and Nur Mohammad are from the same village. A community clinic is being built on the land donated by the secretary’s family.
Secretary Mannan went to inspect the construction work of the clinic near his home on Saturday. At one point, some 20-25 men went to the spot and demanded suspension of the construction works as the MP was not informed about it. They left the scene after an altercation with the secretary.
At around 12:45pm today, over a hundred people carrying sharp weapons and sticks gathered in front of the clinic and started to hurl abusive words towards the health secretary. AC land Ashraful, who was present at the secretary’s protocol, was attacked and thrown into a pond as he went to inspect the incident. The attackers also beat up construction workers and evicted them from the construction site. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members also went to the spot.
Deputy commissioner of Kishoreganj Mohammad Shamim Alam said the AC land was assaulted.
Health secretary Abdul Mannan could not be reached for comment. His elder brother Nasir Uddin claimed that most of the attackers, led by Chanpur union Awami League president Murad Mia, are supporters and activists of Awami League.
MA Jalil, officer in charge (OC) of Katiadi police station, confirmed the incident of attack and said the situation is now under control.
MP Nur Mohammad, who is also a former police chief (IGP), could not be reached over mobile phone for comment despite several attempts.