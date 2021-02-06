‘MP’s men’ attack health secy’s village home

Secretary Mannan went to inspect the construction work of the clinic near his home on Saturday. At one point, some 20-25 men went to the spot and demanded suspension of the construction works as the MP was not informed about it. They left the scene after an altercation with the secretary.

At around 12:45pm today, over a hundred people carrying sharp weapons and sticks gathered in front of the clinic and started to hurl abusive words towards the health secretary. AC land Ashraful, who was present at the secretary’s protocol, was attacked and thrown into a pond as he went to inspect the incident. The attackers also beat up construction workers and evicted them from the construction site. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members also went to the spot.