Mongla port earns record revenue of Tk 3.4b in FY21

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mongla port has made a new record of earning revenue Tk 3.4 billion (340 crore) by loading-unloading over 11.9 (1.19 crore) tonnes of goods during the 2020-21 fiscal (FY21), reports BSS.

A total of 43,959 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers were handled during the period at the port.