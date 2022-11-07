Mohila Dal leader Sultana on 2-day remand in DSA case

A Dhaka court today (November 6, 2022) placed Sultana Ahmed, general secretary of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, on a two-day remand in a case filed under Digital Security Act.

The case was filed for making derogatory remarks about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahidul Islam passed the order after Muhammad Ashraful Alam, a sub-inspector of Paltan Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, produced her before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.

Earlier in the day, Sultana was arrested from her Gulshan residence by Rapid Action Battalion members.

In the remand prayer, IO Ashraful said Sultana made derogatory remarks about the prime minister at a rally at Paltan on September 1.

She also made speeches tarnishing the image of the judiciary. So, she needs to be remanded to find out the instigators and conspirators responsible for committing such offences, he added.

Defence, however, submitted a petition, seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer saying that she was implicated in the case for harassment.

Upon hearing both the sides, the magistrate rejected Sultana’s bail and placed her on remand for quizzing about the incident.