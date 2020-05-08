Media more important than ever during Covid-19 crisis: foreign diplomats

At least nine foreign diplomats in Bangladesh have taken to social media, calling for upholding the freedom of expression and saying facts, during any crisis, are more important than ever to save lives.

“Access to reliable and fact-based information provided by free and independent media is vital to protecting public health everywhere,” wrote US Ambassador Earl R Miller in a tweet yesterday.

The calls came as several arrests were made under the Digital Security Act recently for “spreading rumours and carrying out anti-government activities”.

Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore; writer Mushtaq Ahmed; Didarul Islam, member of a politico-civic organisation called Rashtrachinta; and Minhaj Mannan, managing director of BLE securities, were sent to jail.

“Amid the C-19 crisis, it is essential that freedom of expression is upheld and that the voices of journalists are not restrained,” wrote Miller in his tweet.

Stressing on access to reliable information provided by independent journalists, UK High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson said, “Amid the C-19 crisis it is even more important that freedom of expression is upheld and the media can do its job.”

Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito, Norwegian Ambassador Sidsel Bleken and Canadian High Commission also made similar tweets stressing the need for freedom of speech and making sure that voices of journalists are not limited.

Ambassador and Head of EU Delegation to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink tweeted, “People need to have access to reliable and fact-based information. While fake news can become a serious issue, journalists should be allowed to carry out their work unmuzzled in a free and independent way.”

German Ambassador Peter Fahrenholtz wrote, “Media are really important especially in difficult times. They inform the public, through criticism they contribute to improve the performance of the administration etc.”

Swedish Ambassador Charlotta Schylter tweeted: “More than ever we need facts, more than ever we need #pressfreedom. Amid the #COVID19 crisis, it is essential that freedom of expression is safeguarded and that the voices of journalists are not restrained.”

Dutch Ambassador Harry Verweij said the Netherlands and European Union support free and independent journalism. Access to facts and information provided by free media are vital everywhere especially in times of crisis.

“Facts are life savers!” Harry tweeted.